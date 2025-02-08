This '50's-Era Cult-Favorite Southern Seasoning Blend Is Poised For A Comeback

Quite a few foods from the 1950s that are perhaps best kept in the annals of your grandma's kitchen. The myriad of Jell-O- and mayonnaise-based salads can fade into obscurity without much fuss or fanfare (though many would mourn such treasures as the pineapple and mayo sandwich, a current favorite in the American South). However, one very vintage ingredient might just be worth dusting off and mixing into your next meal.

The beautifully named Beau Monde seasoning mix may be unfamiliar to most home cooks these days, but it was once a mainstay in kitchens across America. It is trademarked by Spice Islands Seasonings, a company that produces both spices and seasonings. Beau Monde consists of a blend of celery seeds, salt, onion powder, and dextrose, a sweet preservative, and silicon dioxide, a flavorless anticaking agent. It's relatively simple, but its ingredients all add up to one potent punch of flavor.

Components such as salt and onion powder are common in many dishes and provide a great base of flavors. Meanwhile, the dextrose adds that touch of sweetness that cuts the saltiness and rounds out the flavor of whatever it is added to. The real standout is celery seed, which has earthy, green notes. Celery is a standout in other seasoning blends as well, such as the surprisingly complex Old Bay. It can help give any dish a unique pop. Beau Monde is often used in dips and roasts, but there are many wonderful applications for this underrated blend.