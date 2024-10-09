The Absolute Best Coffee Gifts To Grab On Amazon
We all have that special coffee lover in our life. Perhaps they're pursuing the perfect filter coffee, collecting a medley of beans and brewers in the process. Or maybe they're showcasing their artistic touch with latte art, crafting everything from hearts to swans. Maybe they're just getting started on their coffee journey and looking to add new tips and tricks to their repertoire. Whatever the case, there's always something new to add to a coffee hobbyist's portfolio — it's an ideal gift-giving opportunity.
Better still, coffee-related equipment covers the gamut of investment: Whether you're seeking to ball out for that someone special or throw in a little extra stocking stuffer, there are all kinds of gifts at every spending level. You can easily tailor to personalities, too; go for the extra cute mug set, the splashy brand-name drinkware, or the techie-tinged gadget. So, grab your favorite cup of joe and get to scrolling — there's a world of great coffee gift options right at your fingertips.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Few things are worse than lukewarm coffee. Yet, at the same time, there's an appeal to prolonging the coffee-drinking experience. So, for the extra patient, slow-sipping coffee drinker in your life, get this smart mug. You can set a precise temperature and maintain the level of heat indefinitely. There's even a rechargeable battery for on-the-go drinking. With availability in 11 colors, as well as two sizes, it's an easy gift to personalize, too.
Purchase the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug from Ember starting at $83.89.
FoodVille Rechargeable Milk Frother
Many people enjoy drinking their joe with milk, especially frothed into a silky smooth texture. To add a nice soft touch to your coffee, you'll want a milk frother. This handheld whirs away at different speeds (there's a Turbo Mode), and — unlike other models — has a single-button design that helps prevent any unwanted splashing. Plus, it's a versatile tool: Use it for matcha or even as the key to top-notch scrambled eggs.
Purchase the Rechargeable Milk Frother from FoodVille (it comes with a stand, too) for $12.99.
Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima Coffee Maker
For those after the most convenient home-brewed coffee, Nespresso machines are a popular choice. Especially the Lattissima, which is one of the brand's most multifunctional models, with brewing possible in four different volume sizes, as well as single- or double-shot capabilities. It also comes with a built-in frother which crafts milk drinks at the press of a button. Since cleaning Nespresso machines is straightforward, you won't inconvenience the gift recipient with too many extra responsibilities.
Purchase the Vertuo Lattissima from Nespresso for $374.
Breville Barista Express Coffee Maker
Perhaps there's someone in your life who's expressed interest in espresso-making. Well, for a first foray into the method, there may be no better introduction than the Breville Barista Express. This all-in-one setup comes with all the necessities: a tamp, milk jug, steam wand, and even a coffee grinder. It's a manual machine, meaning the recipient gets to learn the ropes of the process, and they'll be able to dive into brewing right out of the box.
Purchase the Barista Express Coffee Maker from Breville for $549.
Bialetti Moka Express
The Bialetti Moka Pot is timeless and sports a sleek, stylish, yet still functional design. Invented in 1933, it perfects coffee brewing on the stove, crafting a strong, roasted, vintage kind of joe. The process doesn't take long to nail down, making it easy to integrate into morning rituals. Even if it's not meant for busy mornings when you need java immediately, it's a classic, unique device for a burgeoning coffee enthusiast's collection.
Purchase the Moka Express from Bialetti for $40.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs
If you're struggling with ideas for the coffee lover in your life, then drinkware is always a great option, and there's plenty of aesthetic appeal to these all-glass, see-through espresso cups. Coffee fans can inspect the quality of their crema or milk foam, or simply marvel at a beverage's pretty appearance. This model comes in at nearly 5.5 ounces, which means the cups even fit a macchiato. Well-constructed and dishwasher safe, they're also double insulated, offering excellent heat retention.
Purchase these Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses from JoyJolt for $16.95.
MiiR Flip Traveler Insulated Thermos
There's a special kind of satisfaction in purchasing someone a sturdy, dependable gift. For the active person in your life, this insulated travel mug might just become an essential part of their mornings. It has a smooth hardshell appearance, the lid screws on to avoid any leaks, and its stainless-steel composition means it's built to last. Plus, the design's minimalist approach works well for those who prefer something lowkey. And yes — the coffee will stay extra hot.
Purchase the Flip Traveler thermos from MiiR for $27.95.
Bagail Basics Coffee Scale
Sure, a scale leans functional — it's not the most glamorous gift. However, for brewing a delicious pour-over coffee or precisely measuring espresso shots, it's a barista necessity. In addition to managing weight, this scale conveniently adds a timer. As a result, it's effortless to track both duration and added water volume. There's also a heat-resistant and waterproof cover, so you don't have to worry too much about potential spills.
Purchase the Coffee Scale with Timer from Bagail for $21.99.
Chemex Bundle 8-Cup Classic Series
The Chemex is one of coffee-making's most iconic brewers. Its sleek design has landed it in museums, and the delicious coffee it produces makes it a favorite among baristas. Thanks to its funnel shape and filter papers, the brew comes out balanced yet sharp. Furthermore, as opposed to other pour-over methods, the Chemex allows for brewing large volumes. This particular model crafts eight 5-ounce cups, and comes bundled with filter papers, making it gift-ready.
Purchase the Bundle 8-Cup Classic Series from Chemex for $61.95.
Counter Culture Multi-Pack
It's a thought so obvious, it might not even occur to you: Why not give a coffee lover some beans? Selecting the right origin and roast might feel intimidating. However, with Counter Culture Coffee, you can be confident that you're getting a high-quality batch. Among the most lauded roasters, the brand brings not only delicious coffee, but also commits to sustainability and transparency. It certainly checks all the boxes according to our expert guide to coffee bean labels. On Amazon, you can tailor your gift by ordering a pack based on the strength of the beans.
Purchase a Coffee Multi-Pack from Counter Culture starting at $24.25.
Bodum Chambord French Press 34-Ounce Coffee Maker
Few brewers have stood the test of time quite like the French press. Easy to use, the method produces a richly flavored brew that comes with a thicker texture. There are a sea of models to choose from, but famed Danish-Swiss manufacturer Bodum's 34-ounce model might be the ideal gift candidate. Its larger size produces four cups, propelled by a faultless stainless steel plate. Plus, there are many alternate things a French press can do, meaning gifting one goes a long way.
Purchase the Chambord French Press 34 Ounce Coffee Maker from Bodum for $37.79.
OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Grinding is a fundamental step in coffee brewing, no matter the method, and the burr grinder is the industry standard. Its distinct curved shape helps coffee drinkers attain the right consistency. If you're wondering which model to gift, then go with the OXO Brew. It features 38 settings that cover a wide range of brewing methods, from espresso to pour-over. Plus, it comes with nifty qualities like UV protection for bean storage, and a heat-efficient motor fit to satisfy even the pickiest coffee aficionado.
Purchase the Conical Burr Coffee Grinder from OXO Brew for $99.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 4 Mugs
Most know Le Creuset for the upscale brand's Dutch ovens and other kitchen cookware. However, the company also applies its eye-catching aesthetics to coffee mugs — a wonderful gift brimming with cold-weather joy. This set of four is crafted from sturdy stoneware, with scratch resistance and a nice heft to them. Available in 15 colors, the mugs stand out, adding a splashy dash of coziness to any home kitchen.
Purchase the Stoneware Set of 4 Mugs from Le Creuset for $75.95.
Nguyen Coffee Supply Phin Filter Brewer Set
Coffee culture is big in Vietnam, with phin brewers central to the experience. Its unique metal design slowly drips a rich brew drop by drop, helping craft that ultra-bold Vietnamese iced or trendy salted coffee. With this set, you can introduce the country's delicious coffee offerings to a friend or family member's home. In addition to the phin itself, the set comes with measuring spoons and a perfectly fitted serving cup, giving that special someone all the necessary tools for distinct Vietnamese coffee right out the box.
Purchase the Phin Filter Brewer Set from Nguyen Coffee Supply for $46.78.