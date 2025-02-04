The Genius Trick To Make Supermarket Self-Checkouts Faster

To find the code for fruits or vegetables in the grocery store, look for a bar code on the piece in question. The four- or five-digit code will be near the bar code. Often, the code sits on top of the name of the fruit or veggie. Below that, you'll find the bar code. This is a general rule of thumb, of course. The format of the sticker could be slightly different, depending on where you're buying the produce.

This numbering system has existed since the 1990s. The International Federation of Produce Standards oversees the system. Currently, there are about 1,400 codes, with the codes for fruits and veggies being in the 3000s to 4000s. You see this with the banana's code. It's a 4000 code, 4011 specifically. Further, within each code is specific information for a type of fruit or vegetable. It contains info about how the produce was grown, the size of it, the type, etc. While this info helps store employees identify what something is, just by looking at the code, in all likelihood, you'll figure out what the codes mean over the course of time. This is particularly true if you use them often.

Finally, the use of the code is an attempt to keep food labeling transparent and safe for consumers. Yes, knowing the four- and five-digit codes for four or five (or more) of your favorite fruits and veggies does save you time at checkout, but it also helps you stay informed, so use the system to your advantage when you shop.