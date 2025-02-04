The Genius Trick To Make Supermarket Self-Checkouts Faster
If you're the type who eats a lot of fresh produce but also avoids self-checkout due to the hassle of all those price look-up (PLU) numbers, you can change your shopping life with this little morsel of information. The PLUs in most grocery stores in the United States (and some parts of the world) are now largely unified. In other words, the PLU code — 4011 — you use for a standard bunch of bananas you bought in Albuquerque is likely the same code you'll use in the A&P in a New York City grocery store. Memorize the codes for the produce you eat the most, and you'll be able to quickly punch the price code into the register in just a few seconds flat. No more fumbling around with price lists in laminated plastic.
These codes follow a four- or five-digit format. The produce that's not organic gets labeled with the four-digit codes. Organic foods get the four digits plus one more — a nine. It's the difference between 4011 (bananas) and 94011 (organic bananas). For the stores that follow this system, it'll always be the same, always four- and five-digit codes, with the number nine leading the charge for organic produce.
More info about the PLU codes
To find the code for fruits or vegetables in the grocery store, look for a bar code on the piece in question. The four- or five-digit code will be near the bar code. Often, the code sits on top of the name of the fruit or veggie. Below that, you'll find the bar code. This is a general rule of thumb, of course. The format of the sticker could be slightly different, depending on where you're buying the produce.
This numbering system has existed since the 1990s. The International Federation of Produce Standards oversees the system. Currently, there are about 1,400 codes, with the codes for fruits and veggies being in the 3000s to 4000s. You see this with the banana's code. It's a 4000 code, 4011 specifically. Further, within each code is specific information for a type of fruit or vegetable. It contains info about how the produce was grown, the size of it, the type, etc. While this info helps store employees identify what something is, just by looking at the code, in all likelihood, you'll figure out what the codes mean over the course of time. This is particularly true if you use them often.
Finally, the use of the code is an attempt to keep food labeling transparent and safe for consumers. Yes, knowing the four- and five-digit codes for four or five (or more) of your favorite fruits and veggies does save you time at checkout, but it also helps you stay informed, so use the system to your advantage when you shop.