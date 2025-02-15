The Key Seasoning In Plant-Based Seafood That Gives It An Ocean-Fresh Flavor

Worried that going plant-based means no more sushi, scallops, or your favorite version of a fish-based dish? Fret not, because with one humble ingredient that is leading the charge of sustainable seafood that captures that distinctive taste of the sea, you will have the key to unlocking the elusive essence of the ocean on your plate. Enter, seaweed, an ingredient that surpasses its use in a seaweed salad or a roasted snack. This simple addition to a vegetarian "tuna" salad made of chickpeas, a plant-based "crab" made from meat-alternative hearts of palm, or a tofu "fish fillet," can elevate your plant-powered seafood creation from subpar to sensational. However, not all seaweed varieties are created equally when it comes to their culinary applications, as some deliver the quintessential briny and umami flavors associated with fresh seafood, while others may not have an appetizing flavor or texture. Nori, a dried red alga that is intrinsic to Japanese cuisine, delivers a crave-able umami flavor, and kombu is a versatile seaweed variety used as a foundation in Asian-inspired soups and stews. On the other hand, a Japanese variety called hijiki may contain harmful arsenic content.

The flavors of many types of seaweed work in harmony with other components like wheat protein, mushrooms, and pea protein to create convincing alternatives that appeal to both dedicated vegans and curious flexitarians alike, and pioneering companies in plant-based cuisine are harnessing seaweed's natural umami properties to create everything from realistic fish "fillets" to plant-based tuna. As plant-based seafood continues to make waves in the food industry, it's safe to say that the humble seaweed will be the backbone of the future of sustainable seafood sans sea life.