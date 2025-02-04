For The Best Fish, Try One Chef-Approved Tip

Fish is one of our favorite proteins to experiment with in the kitchen. There's a huge variety of seafood to choose from, with different flavors and textures to suit everyone's preferences, and they're generally a lean, heart-healthy source of essential nutrients. Cooking fish does have its unique challenges, though, so naturally there are some common mistakes to avoid, like not properly prepping your fillets or handling them carelessly.

According to a bona-fide seafood expert, the most important thing to keep in mind when preparing fish is not overcooking it. While the FDA recommends cooking seafood to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at New York's historic Fulton Fish Market, says you should actually aim a bit lower initially. "It's best to cook it to 135-140 degrees and then remove it from the heat source and let it sit for 3-5 minutes and it will continue to cook," he says.

Because fish has some of the most delicate meat compared to other proteins, it's crucial to time your cooking correctly and allow it to finish cooking outside of the heat source. Another way to avoid overcooking fish is to fry it in a preheated pan to ensure it heats evenly and doesn't stick to the surface.