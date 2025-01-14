Why Traditional Japanese Sake Making Was Recognized By UNESCO

On December 4th, 2024, the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee registered "traditional sake brewing" as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). Even without knowing what that means, the cultural significance of sake in Japan should be fairly evident. Dating back about 2,500 years, sake shows up prominently alongside Japanese meals, at weddings, and in many rituals. As UNESCO put it, "viewed as a sacred gift from deities, sake is indispensable in festivals, weddings, rites of passage and other socio-cultural occasions."

The declaration is a big deal. First, it's nice to have the hard work of centuries of farmers, brewers, craftspeople, and merchants receive global recognition. It also helps contribute to the sustainable development of traditional cultural practices, according to UNESCO. The Japanese government and industry groups like the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) are hopeful the status will help boost new awareness, jumpstart interest in drinking sake, and encourage young Japanese people to take up the skills required to make sake.

Because the focus of the ICH is on koji fermentation, the registration also covers other Japanese koji-fermented alcohol like shochu and awamori, according to Hitoshi Utsunomiya, director of the JSS. Shochu, similar to Korean soju, are distilled spirits, distinct from sake, which is brewed, like wine or beer.