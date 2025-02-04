For Fall-Apart Beef Tips, Crack Open A Ginger Ale

Melt-in-your-mouth beef tips are a true culinary treat. But creating the kind of craveable, restaurant-quality beef tips can feel tough, because this economical cut of meat requires a little extra love to make them tender. Believe it or not, though, the solution may be right in your fridge: a can of ginger ale.

What makes this old school soda an ideal marinade for your beef? Well, soda in general has advantages when it comes to this application. That's because it naturally contributes a key part of a marinade: acid. That's the element that helps tenderize protein, which is a fundamental function of the marinating process — and soda contains carbonic acid thanks to the CO2 that creates its fizz. Additionally, ginger ale specifically is made with citric acid, which compounds its capability in that respect.

Beyond tenderizing, marinades are meant to infuse your food with flavor. Ginger soda checks that box, too, which means you're ahead of the game when it comes to tasty ingredients. Take note of the difference between ginger beer and ginger ale, however. Commercially made versions of the latter are likely to contain nondescript flavorings rather than real ginger root (although craft versions of ginger ale do exist that contain the real deal, so you can seek them out specifically if you like). Ginger beer, on the other hand, is fermented with actual ginger and sugar. Ginger ale is sweeter, while ginger beer will be dryer, more spice-forward, but either way, you'll have a multi-purpose ingredient as a starting point for your marinade.