The Ingredient We Didn't Think We'd See In Taco Bell's Ground Beef
The contents of Taco Bell's seasoned beef have long been fodder for online discussion. From a false advertising scandal to issues with a European meat supplier, the discourse around Taco Bell's seasoned beef has taken a few hits over the years. Regardless of the urban legends that arise regarding Taco Bell's foundational protein, the restaurant remains boldly transparent about the ingredients in its seasoned beef. In fact, taking a peek at Taco Bell's ingredient page reveals all kinds of interesting things going on within its seasoned beef, which surprisingly includes cocoa.
While including cocoa in a ground beef mixture might sound a bit strange at first, keep in mind that cocoa is used in a wide variety of savory recipes, including some types of mole. Though mole is a subjective recipe and varies from region to region, cocoa can be used in it to add richness and depth of flavor. If cocoa can work this kind of magic in a mole, it's not too much of a stretch to think that it can enhance other savory dishes, including Taco Bell's seasoned ground beef.
Why does cocoa work as a savory ingredient?
While cocoa is a prominent ingredient in chocolate, and chocolate tends to make us think "sweet," keep in mind that cocoa needs a lot of work to land itself in a dessert. In its unsweetened and natural state, cocoa is a bit more akin to coffee and can bring some excellent flavor contrasts to savory ingredients — even tuna can get a flavorful kick from a bit of cocoa.
When it comes to pairing cocoa with beef, the internet is packed with recipes for dry rubs and marinades that include its rich, slightly bitter flavor profile. When cocoa is combined with ingredients such as onion powder and chili peppers — as it is on the Taco Bell menu — it helps create a robust array of flavors that complement beef's natural taste. So, next time you dive into Taco Bell's best menu item, see if you can notice that extra cocoa kick.