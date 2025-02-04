The Ingredient We Didn't Think We'd See In Taco Bell's Ground Beef

The contents of Taco Bell's seasoned beef have long been fodder for online discussion. From a false advertising scandal to issues with a European meat supplier, the discourse around Taco Bell's seasoned beef has taken a few hits over the years. Regardless of the urban legends that arise regarding Taco Bell's foundational protein, the restaurant remains boldly transparent about the ingredients in its seasoned beef. In fact, taking a peek at Taco Bell's ingredient page reveals all kinds of interesting things going on within its seasoned beef, which surprisingly includes cocoa.

While including cocoa in a ground beef mixture might sound a bit strange at first, keep in mind that cocoa is used in a wide variety of savory recipes, including some types of mole. Though mole is a subjective recipe and varies from region to region, cocoa can be used in it to add richness and depth of flavor. If cocoa can work this kind of magic in a mole, it's not too much of a stretch to think that it can enhance other savory dishes, including Taco Bell's seasoned ground beef.