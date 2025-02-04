Can You Guess Where The World's Hottest Chicken Tender Is Served?
Hot chicken is a popular option at tons of chicken joints across America. While not everyone likes it hot, there are plenty of spicy chicken fans out there making items like the spicy chicken sandwich at Popeye's skyrocket in popularity. The real question for heat lovers is this: just how spicy can spicy chicken get?
For those who really want to turn up the heat, Houston TX Hot Chicken is the place to be. Despite the name being associated with Texas, this chain serves up Nashville-style hot chicken. To make matters even more confusing, Houston TX Hot Chicken isn't from Texas at all — the chain is actually from Las Vegas, although the food is definitely inspired by and heavily influenced by Houston cuisine.
Regardless, names and origins don't mean much when you're busy trying out the hottest chicken tenders in the world. The chicken is so hot that customers need to sign a waiver before enjoying the spiciest tenders that the chain has to offer.
Houston TX Hot Chicken
Although the chain's name puts emphasis on spicy chicken, customers are of course allowed to get chicken with no spiciness whatsoever. On the flip side, customers can also choose a hot sauce with a whopping 2 million Scoville heat units (for context, jalapeños weigh in somewhere between 2,500 and 8,000 units, depending on the pepper). On top of spicy tenders, Houston TX Hot Chicken has chicken sandwiches, Texas-inspired meals like chicken tortilla soup, and more.
The other great thing about Houston TX Hot Chicken is its emphasis on using fresh, not frozen, chicken. While it is possible to make Nashville-style hot chicken with frozen chicken, the chain's focus on fresh meat improves the overall taste and quality of their meals. Customers are taking notice of it, too.
The chain is expanding, including to its namesake city of Houston, largely thanks to its increased popularity after going viral on TikTok. Soon, even more people will be able to try the hottest chicken tenders in the world — provided they are ready and willing to sign a waiver first!