Can You Guess Where The World's Hottest Chicken Tender Is Served?

Hot chicken is a popular option at tons of chicken joints across America. While not everyone likes it hot, there are plenty of spicy chicken fans out there making items like the spicy chicken sandwich at Popeye's skyrocket in popularity. The real question for heat lovers is this: just how spicy can spicy chicken get?

For those who really want to turn up the heat, Houston TX Hot Chicken is the place to be. Despite the name being associated with Texas, this chain serves up Nashville-style hot chicken. To make matters even more confusing, Houston TX Hot Chicken isn't from Texas at all — the chain is actually from Las Vegas, although the food is definitely inspired by and heavily influenced by Houston cuisine.

Regardless, names and origins don't mean much when you're busy trying out the hottest chicken tenders in the world. The chicken is so hot that customers need to sign a waiver before enjoying the spiciest tenders that the chain has to offer.