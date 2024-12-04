For Easier Nashville Hot Chicken, There's One Frozen Ingredient You Need

For spicy food lovers, the proliferation of Nashville hot chicken beyond Music City has been a welcome addition to menus all over the country. It can also be just as fun to make at home, where you can work on dialing in your recipe and customizing heat levels.

If you're looking for a shortcut to get that signature Tennessee spiciness on your table sooner, though, there's one ingredient that can be a game changer, and you don't even have to travel far — you can get the main ingredient right in your grocer's freezer. By picking up a bag of breaded chicken tenders or chicken fingers (there is a subtle difference) or your favorite nuggets from the freezer aisle, you have the foundation of your dish done in a snap.

Just prepare your tenders according to the instructions on the package, toss them with your Nashville hot sauce, and serve. These days, you can pick up any number of store-bought versions of this special spicy condiment, or whip up your own fairly easily with some essential ingredients (usually including cayenne, garlic, and paprika). Either way, this frozen poultry tip streamlines the process for your spicy chicken dish.