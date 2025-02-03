Brie And Chocolate Is The Unexpected Pairing You Should Definitely Try

Chocolate pairings are always trendy. You see chocolate paired with coffee, chocolate with pomegranates, chocolate and banana pairings, chocolate and marshmallow pairings, and more. Use different kinds of chocolate to pair with beer than the chocolate for rum pairings. You can even make pasta with dark chocolate infused into the marinara sauce. There's an entire #chocolatepairings corner of social media dedicated to pairing chocolate with an endless list of foods, and that's because chocolate really does go with everything. Chocolate and cheese are a favorite pairing because there are so many options. Pair chocolate with Manchego, Parmesan, goat cheese, blue cheese, and more. Each cheese has a perfect chocolate partner, a type that will complement the flavor notes in the cheese. Goat cheese, for instance, is best paired with dark chocolate.

The next chocolate pairing you absolutely need to try is putting brie and chocolate together. Brie cheese is a velvety, soft cheese that's perfect for chocolate, with earthy and fruity flavor notes that beg for a sweet companion. Use this duo as a centerpiece for your next chocolate sharing platter and add a few fresh fruits alongside for dipping.