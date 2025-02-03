Brie And Chocolate Is The Unexpected Pairing You Should Definitely Try
Chocolate pairings are always trendy. You see chocolate paired with coffee, chocolate with pomegranates, chocolate and banana pairings, chocolate and marshmallow pairings, and more. Use different kinds of chocolate to pair with beer than the chocolate for rum pairings. You can even make pasta with dark chocolate infused into the marinara sauce. There's an entire #chocolatepairings corner of social media dedicated to pairing chocolate with an endless list of foods, and that's because chocolate really does go with everything. Chocolate and cheese are a favorite pairing because there are so many options. Pair chocolate with Manchego, Parmesan, goat cheese, blue cheese, and more. Each cheese has a perfect chocolate partner, a type that will complement the flavor notes in the cheese. Goat cheese, for instance, is best paired with dark chocolate.
The next chocolate pairing you absolutely need to try is putting brie and chocolate together. Brie cheese is a velvety, soft cheese that's perfect for chocolate, with earthy and fruity flavor notes that beg for a sweet companion. Use this duo as a centerpiece for your next chocolate sharing platter and add a few fresh fruits alongside for dipping.
Why brie and chocolate are a perfect pairing
Cheese and chocolate both have a wide range of flavors, textures, and qualities that make for endless pairing opportunities. Both have been curated by artisans for centuries and have unique, complex qualities that can create something even better when they're combined. Brie and chocolate are no exception, but there's more than one match for brie cheese in the chocolate world. Brie is versatile with a gentle flavor profile that combines well with many different kinds of chocolate.
Milk chocolate and brie, for instance, are a natural match because of their velvety texture and shared sweet nature. The subtle, nearly non-existent sharpness in brie helps tame down the sweetness a bit and cut the chocolate's heavier notes. Brie and dark chocolate pairings are excellent as well, but for a completely different reason. Dark chocolate isn't sweet at all, it's bitter, and that bitterness brings out the earthy and nutty tones in the cheese. Pair brie with any kinds of chocolate between milk and dark chocolate and you'll bring out varying degrees of flavor notes in the cheese. Brie cheese and white chocolate can even be paired for an ultra-sweet, fruity, and creamy treat.
There are many ways to pair brie cheese and chocolate
There are a lot of ways to pair brie and chocolate. It can be done for nearly any occasion, in a way that's appropriate for every meal, and it's a stunning addition to any event you plan to host. Whether you're looking for a cute afternoon snack for one, or you plan to entertain guests for a baby shower, an engagement party, or this month's book club, brie and chocolate is going to be a hit. You can make baked brie in the microwave and drizzle some dark chocolate on top or add melted brie and melted milk chocolate to a fondue-style snack board with fruits and toasted bread for dipping. Create a different kind of snack board with baked brie and dark chocolate bars, also perfect for dipping.
Make an eye-catching grilled cheese sandwich with brie, dark chocolate, and raspberries, cover brie in dark chocolate and sea salt for bite-sized treats, smother baked brie in chocolate and fresh strawberries for a beautiful dessert, or make your own pizza with a thin crust, a layer of brie cheese, dark chocolate, and strawberries. From truffles to tarts, brie cheese is a perfect pairing for chocolate of any style, and it's always a delicious treat.