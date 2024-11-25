The Important Role Gullah Cuisine Plays In South Carolina Food History

Food is history, meaning some foods may be overlooked more than others, depending on where you come from. Outside of the coastal Deep South, some may be unfamiliar with the cuisine and history of the Gullah Geechee people. This culture is an integral part of Southern culinary tradition that predates many modern foods.

The Gullah Geechee is a cultural group formed when African people were enslaved and forced to perform plantation labor in the United States. These people had their own distinct dialects and countries along West Africa's "rice coast," but had to learn to communicate between themselves and those who ran the plantations, resulting in an English creole language called Gullah. Over time, the Gullah Geechee became a solidified people with a unique language and food history that still endures today. It's one of the oldest and most maintained non-American Indigenous food cultures, becoming an established creole cuisine itself.

Gullah Geechee food now has a presence in restaurants across the South Carolina coast. Gullah chef B.J. Dennis has been featured in Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" and competition show "Top Chef," proving that experts from this culture are making headway in mainstream food broadcasts. Hopefully, we'll see even more appreciation for this part of South Carolina's food history soon.