How To Make Your Own Breakfast 'Tacos' At McDonald's
The halcyon days of McDonald's all-day breakfast are over, swept away with so many other McDonald's favorites to the annals of fast-food history. For many, this reintroduced time limit for enjoying biscuits, hotcakes, Egg McMuffins topped with fresh cracked eggs, and crispy hash browns has turned the menu into a bit of a rarity, reserved for early morning outings and mad dashes to the drive through to get in under the 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. menu switch. Perhaps this is why customers seem to be especially creative with the chain's breakfast menu. In fact, there is one crafty customer hack that you can use to turn your McDonald's breakfast into a plate of breakfast tacos – well, breakfast tacos of a sort.
To make these "tacos," simply order a Big Breakfast with Hotcakes and assemble, with your three hotcakes serving as the taco shells. To make the filling, simply slice your sausage, egg, and hash browns into small chunks and fill your shells as you please. You can top your tacos with the accompanying syrup for a sweet and savory twist. If you're feeling a bit more zippy you can always swirl a bit of ketchup atop your tacos, though this may not sit well with some pancake purists. Of course, this is just the beginning of McDonald's breakfast taco possibilities; there are several ways to assemble these treats.
Tips for assembling McDonald's breakfast 'tacos'
Though these breakfast tacos are delicious, they may be difficult to assemble and consume, especially within the confines of a car or at a McDonald's tabletop. For starters (and in accordance with the viral hack), you want to place the hotcake shells in the plastic container lid that comes with a Big Breakfast; place them in a row, folded as you would a taco shell for further stability. In terms of stacking your filling, you can choose your own order, though it may be helpful to start with a sturdy layer of sliced sausage patty before adding eggs and hash browns.
As for the syrup (or ketchup), you can either pour it on top of your tacos or dip the tacos into your choice of sauce. For the most even sauce coverage, pouring the sauce over may be the best bet, but dipping may be the way to go if you're after a less sticky bite. After all, dipping your tacos can prevent syrup leaking out when eating your impromptu taco breakfast.
What to do with that extra biscuit and butter? Well, that's up to you; you could double the bread by crumbling your biscuits atop your taco crouton-style, or you could simply leave it for after a post-breakfast nap. There's really no going wrong with this nifty McDonald's hack. Plus, if this pancake taco isn't your thing, you can always make your own hash brown sandwich; just don't expect McDonald's to put it on the menu any time soon.