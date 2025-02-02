How To Make Your Own Breakfast 'Tacos' At McDonald's

Though these breakfast tacos are delicious, they may be difficult to assemble and consume, especially within the confines of a car or at a McDonald's tabletop. For starters (and in accordance with the viral hack), you want to place the hotcake shells in the plastic container lid that comes with a Big Breakfast; place them in a row, folded as you would a taco shell for further stability. In terms of stacking your filling, you can choose your own order, though it may be helpful to start with a sturdy layer of sliced sausage patty before adding eggs and hash browns.

As for the syrup (or ketchup), you can either pour it on top of your tacos or dip the tacos into your choice of sauce. For the most even sauce coverage, pouring the sauce over may be the best bet, but dipping may be the way to go if you're after a less sticky bite. After all, dipping your tacos can prevent syrup leaking out when eating your impromptu taco breakfast.

What to do with that extra biscuit and butter? Well, that's up to you; you could double the bread by crumbling your biscuits atop your taco crouton-style, or you could simply leave it for after a post-breakfast nap. There's really no going wrong with this nifty McDonald's hack. Plus, if this pancake taco isn't your thing, you can always make your own hash brown sandwich; just don't expect McDonald's to put it on the menu any time soon.