Forget Shrimp And Grits, And Start Using Fish Instead

From barbecued pork, to fried green tomatoes cooked in bacon fat, pimento cheese, and even a bowl of black-eyed peas on New Year's Day, the South has no shortage of delicious foods. One of the region's most well known dishes is the humble but hearty shrimp and grits. Made from ground corn with lots of butter and cheese, and topped with shrimp (fried, grilled, or blackened), was supposedly invented in South Carolina. So, safe to say that those in the Palmetto State are pretty serious about it. But what if we gave this dish a little refresh?

Instead of using shrimp as the topping of choice for your grits, you can instead use fish. This alternative is great for those with a shellfish allergy, for those who simply don't care for shrimp, or for those who simply want a slight update to the Southern staple. Using fish instead of shrimp a different flavor profile that just might set off a mix up to your shrimp and grits recipe altogether. Take for example a fish taco style bowl of grits, which incorporates jalapenos, queso fresco, a squeeze of lime, and fried tilapia. Tasty doesn't even begin to describe it. Then again, that's just the beginning of this gritty mix-up's possibilities.