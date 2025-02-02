Forget Shrimp And Grits, And Start Using Fish Instead
From barbecued pork, to fried green tomatoes cooked in bacon fat, pimento cheese, and even a bowl of black-eyed peas on New Year's Day, the South has no shortage of delicious foods. One of the region's most well known dishes is the humble but hearty shrimp and grits. Made from ground corn with lots of butter and cheese, and topped with shrimp (fried, grilled, or blackened), was supposedly invented in South Carolina. So, safe to say that those in the Palmetto State are pretty serious about it. But what if we gave this dish a little refresh?
Instead of using shrimp as the topping of choice for your grits, you can instead use fish. This alternative is great for those with a shellfish allergy, for those who simply don't care for shrimp, or for those who simply want a slight update to the Southern staple. Using fish instead of shrimp a different flavor profile that just might set off a mix up to your shrimp and grits recipe altogether. Take for example a fish taco style bowl of grits, which incorporates jalapenos, queso fresco, a squeeze of lime, and fried tilapia. Tasty doesn't even begin to describe it. Then again, that's just the beginning of this gritty mix-up's possibilities.
Finding the right fish for the dish
The fantastic thing about grits is that they are really a blank canvas. With a little sugar, they make for a sweet breakfast porridge. Add some butter and salt and it is the perfect base for most any savory meal. It's even delicious with a thick brown gravy and steak. So you've got options when it comes to your grits' fish topper. A good place to start is with a fish that is, like grits, a blank slate. A fish like tilapia, which generally has a neutral taste (and isn't all that fishy) might be the perfect place to start. A fried tilapia would add richness to the dish, pairing well with a cream sauce. Alternatively, you could blacken your tilapia with spices, giving it a cajun twist, or simply grill it and pair with cheesy grits and green onions for a simple but delicious dinner.
If you can't get your hands on tilapia, you could also go for a Southern staple fish such as catfish, which has a similar flavor. To broaden your horizons, consider adding salmon to your grits. It has a richer, more distinct flavor than tilapia or catfish. Blackening or grilling your salmon are both great options. From there you can go beyond making Southern-style grits and explore various flavor profiles. Salmon is a great topper for, say, a bow of pesto-infused or brown butter miso grits. You can really take this dish in any direction you can think of.