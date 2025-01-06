Chicken Oysters Are The Unexpected Cut Of Poultry Packed With Flavor

From thighs to wings and breasts, there are many cuts of chicken to enjoy. Although those classic and common cuts are tried and true feasts, there's a mouthwatering piece you may be overlooking. Enter chicken oysters — the shockingly underrated must-try cut of chicken packed with savory flavor.

Located on the back side of the bird on either side of its spine just above the thighs, oysters aren't glaring cuts of chicken, which makes them easy to miss when carving a whole roasted chicken. But if you look closely, where X marks the spot, you'll see two small bulges. Because they're so hidden, it's easiest to remove them from the carcass after you've carved out your main cuts. Simply flip the bird over and scoop out the oysters, which, hence the name, are in the shape of two medium-sized shellfish oysters. You might be hesitant to enjoy these hidden gems, especially because they're so uncommon. But just because you don't know about them, doesn't mean they're not one of the best cuts of chicken. Packed with a deep, umami-infused dark meat taste and a buttery, tender, fall-apart-in-your-mouth texture, one bite of chicken oysters will rival the meaty machismo of a full leg.