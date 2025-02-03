The California Sandwich Chain With A Vietnamese Twist

Ranked one of Chowhound's best regional fast-food chains, Lee's Sandwiches stands out for its unique menu and history. You won't find burgers and fries at this California-born restaurant, but rather an intriguing mix of both Asian and European sandwiches, desserts, and beverages. At Lee's, you can satisfy sandwich cravings with a sardine banh mi or a tuna almond croissant, then follow it up with a macaron or Chè Đậu Xanh (mung bean sweet soup). Many things on the menu also pair nicely with either a shot of espresso or a traditional Thai iced tea.

The Vietnamese half of the menu came first. Founders Chieu Le and his brother Henry Le, both Vietnamese immigrants, had started a thriving catering company in California in 1982, shortly before their parents began selling banh mi sandwiches near San Jose State University. It wasn't long before the family established a permanent restaurant, enjoying around two decades of hometown popularity before branching out at the encouragement of Chieu Le's son, Minh.

Their second venture opened in 2001, incorporating the European items you'll find on the menu today. Tragically, at just 21 years old, Minh Le died in an accident shortly after this new location opened. However, the family persevered in the new direction, and today, you can find more than 60 Lee's Sandwiches locations throughout the United States, including California, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Denver. In 2015, they opened their first international shop in Taiwan.