The California Sandwich Chain With A Vietnamese Twist
Ranked one of Chowhound's best regional fast-food chains, Lee's Sandwiches stands out for its unique menu and history. You won't find burgers and fries at this California-born restaurant, but rather an intriguing mix of both Asian and European sandwiches, desserts, and beverages. At Lee's, you can satisfy sandwich cravings with a sardine banh mi or a tuna almond croissant, then follow it up with a macaron or Chè Đậu Xanh (mung bean sweet soup). Many things on the menu also pair nicely with either a shot of espresso or a traditional Thai iced tea.
The Vietnamese half of the menu came first. Founders Chieu Le and his brother Henry Le, both Vietnamese immigrants, had started a thriving catering company in California in 1982, shortly before their parents began selling banh mi sandwiches near San Jose State University. It wasn't long before the family established a permanent restaurant, enjoying around two decades of hometown popularity before branching out at the encouragement of Chieu Le's son, Minh.
Their second venture opened in 2001, incorporating the European items you'll find on the menu today. Tragically, at just 21 years old, Minh Le died in an accident shortly after this new location opened. However, the family persevered in the new direction, and today, you can find more than 60 Lee's Sandwiches locations throughout the United States, including California, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Denver. In 2015, they opened their first international shop in Taiwan.
The history of Lee's Sandwiches
While a menu incorporating both banh mi and croissant sandwiches may sound heavenly to diners who enjoy both cuisines, others may find it unusual. However, many Vietnamese dishes are heavily influenced by decades of French (and other European) colonialism. Banh mi, an iconic sandwich in Washington, is served on a baguette. Although the baguettes used in making the best banh mi sandwiches are a bit lighter than a traditional French baguette, the roots are there.
Lee's Sandwiches may be one of the most well-known Vietnamese/European fast food chains in America, but it's not the only one. Paris Banh Mi, a similar concept established in 2019, boasts 45 U.S. locations. There are a growing number of banh mi franchises as well, some with their own unique twists, like Banh Mi Boys and its menu of po boys.
The family behind Lee's Sandwiches is one thing that makes this chain special. In an interview with PBS, founder Chieu Le and his wife Yen Le recounted their escape from Vietnam in 1979. They took a boat to Malaysia, where their son Minh was born at a refugee camp. When they eventually arrived in the U.S., Chieu took classes to learn English, and it was at that time he became connected with the food and catering industry. When Chieu's brother and co-founder, Henry, passed away in 2016, he was remembered for his philanthropic work in the Vietnamese community in addition to his success as a businessman.