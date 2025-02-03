How Much Sugar Is In A Single Glass Of Red Wine?

For thousands of years, wine has held an essential role in human culture for its enjoyability, taste, and, in some cases, dietary benefits. But as with anything, there are considerations to be made for specific diets, whether temporary or permanent. Fruity alcoholic drinks are a common culprit for those watching their sugar intake. But is red wine different from other fruit-forward libations? If you're out celebrating with friends, do you have to worry about how much sugar is in that glass of red wine? The answer depends on what type of red wine you order.

A wine must generally have more than 30 grams of sugar per liter to be considered sweet. This sugar level is typical of desserts (a slice of plain cheesecake has 27 grams) and fortified wines like tawny port. Fortunately, wine is made from grapes with natural sugar, making it a more acceptable choice than cheesecake for those just looking to avoid added sugar.