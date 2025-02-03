How Much Sugar Is In A Single Glass Of Red Wine?
For thousands of years, wine has held an essential role in human culture for its enjoyability, taste, and, in some cases, dietary benefits. But as with anything, there are considerations to be made for specific diets, whether temporary or permanent. Fruity alcoholic drinks are a common culprit for those watching their sugar intake. But is red wine different from other fruit-forward libations? If you're out celebrating with friends, do you have to worry about how much sugar is in that glass of red wine? The answer depends on what type of red wine you order.
A wine must generally have more than 30 grams of sugar per liter to be considered sweet. This sugar level is typical of desserts (a slice of plain cheesecake has 27 grams) and fortified wines like tawny port. Fortunately, wine is made from grapes with natural sugar, making it a more acceptable choice than cheesecake for those just looking to avoid added sugar.
To drink a wine with less sugar overall, try a dry red
Dry red wines seem to answer the sugar-conscious drinker's prayers. Red wine fans wishing to cut their sugar will be happy to know that dry options like merlot and shiraz tend to have the lowest sugar content, often less than 1 gram per 5-ounce serving.
That makes it a good idea to have a handle on the sweetest and driest red wines you can drink. But it's also important to understand why a wine has less sugar. In wine parlance, dry usually refers to grapes fermented longer, like red wines, giving yeast more time to consume sugar and convert it to alcohol. This leaves the wine with a drier (less sweet) flavor. Depending on the variety, where the fruit is grown, and the method of production, dry red wines can achieve very low sugar content, potentially less than 1 gram per glass. With this information in mind, you'll know what to choose when a server offers you a port versus a Madeira or when perusing the liquor store aisles for red wine blends under $30.