Should You Really Drink Water That's Been Sitting Out All Night?
Many people keep a glass of water on their nightstands to wet their whistles in the middle of the night or clear up a dry mouth in the morning. But can drinking water that's been sitting out actually be dangerous?
On its own, a clean glass of water should be perfectly fine to drink from if it's only been left out overnight. However, it can taste a bit off because exposure to carbon dioxide in the air can cause its pH to lower, resulting in a flatter flavor. This will be even more evident if you're a fan of hydrating with sparkling water. By the time you wake up, the carbonation will likely be completely gone, and while you can fix flat sparkling water with a little science, at the crack of dawn, it's really not worth the trouble.
Although water left out overnight is usually safe to drink, there are a few caveats. For example, you shouldn't share the glass with anyone else; with every sip, bacteria from your mouth can enter the water. While you're unlikely to make yourself sick, sickness can spread when another person's bacteria is added to the mix. Plus, that's just kind of gross. Another thing to consider is the fact that insects can enter the water while you're sleeping. So, if you wake up and take a big gulp without checking, you might be getting some extra protein. Fortunately, if you like keeping it out, there are a few ways to protect your water.
Keep your water covered if it's out overnight
If you want to keep water out overnight, it's a good idea to keep it covered so that dust, insects, or other debris can't get inside. It's also a good idea if you have pets that might try to sneak a drink. The easiest way to do this is by stocking up on your favorite bottled water brand and simply keeping it with the cap on tight.
However, if you use tap water or water from your fridge dispenser, you might want to consider investing in a cup with a closable lid, like Thily's insulated sliding lid tumblers. Cups like these are great because they keep nasty things out and can prevent spills. Likewise, insulated cups can even keep your water chilled for quite a while.
Alternatively, you can always use something like the Keweilian Silicone Cup Covers to deter pets, keep out pests, and stop dust and hair from getting into your water. Water left out overnight might not be unhealthy to drink, but keeping it covered can definitely make it a bit more palatable.