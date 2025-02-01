Should You Really Drink Water That's Been Sitting Out All Night?

Many people keep a glass of water on their nightstands to wet their whistles in the middle of the night or clear up a dry mouth in the morning. But can drinking water that's been sitting out actually be dangerous?

On its own, a clean glass of water should be perfectly fine to drink from if it's only been left out overnight. However, it can taste a bit off because exposure to carbon dioxide in the air can cause its pH to lower, resulting in a flatter flavor. This will be even more evident if you're a fan of hydrating with sparkling water. By the time you wake up, the carbonation will likely be completely gone, and while you can fix flat sparkling water with a little science, at the crack of dawn, it's really not worth the trouble.

Although water left out overnight is usually safe to drink, there are a few caveats. For example, you shouldn't share the glass with anyone else; with every sip, bacteria from your mouth can enter the water. While you're unlikely to make yourself sick, sickness can spread when another person's bacteria is added to the mix. Plus, that's just kind of gross. Another thing to consider is the fact that insects can enter the water while you're sleeping. So, if you wake up and take a big gulp without checking, you might be getting some extra protein. Fortunately, if you like keeping it out, there are a few ways to protect your water.