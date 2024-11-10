Ina Garten's Method For Making The Juiciest Burgers

Celebrity chef Ina Garten seems to have a trick for everything in the kitchen. She started out as the owner of a specialty foods store and eventually transitioned to becoming one of Food Network's most popular chefs. She is known for elevating her recipes in simple ways, and when it comes to cooking burgers, Garten relies on a tried-and-true ingredient for keeping them as juicy as possible: butter.

Cooking a juicy burger depends on a few things. The type of beef you use comes first. Higher-fat beef will offer more juice, so choose something with 20% or 30% fat ground beef for the best results (or else it will end up being dry). Garten prefers to use ground chuck, which is a fattier meat, and after forming her patties, she adds a slice of butter to the center of each patty and presses it into the raw burger meat until the butter is fully encased in the meat. Then, the butter melts while the patty cooks, which helps keep it nice and moist.