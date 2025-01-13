What It Means To Order A 'Stubby' Beer At The Bar

During the 1930s, beer companies were looking for ways to cut shipment costs (this is why beer cans were invented). Longneck bottles were too heavy to be shipped long distances cheaply, and because of their shape, companies could only package so many at a time. The glass industry knew that the beer can's invention could run them out of business, so the stubby was their way of compromising — it's a glass bottle that is shaped like a beer can. While the weight wasn't less, the stackable shape made them more cost-effective for transporting.

By the 1950s, the stubbies' popularity took a downturn when the longneck bottle once again became the shape of choice in the United States. Stubby bottles remained popular in Canada until the 1980s, but eventually, the longneck bottle ruled there too. Today, stubbies are nowhere near as common as they once were, but they're still the shape of choice for some drinkers and brewers.

Additionally, you might be able to find "stubby" cans, which are eight-ounce mini beer cans. These cans began popping up around the United States in the late twenty-teens and were inspired by the classic round bottle. They haven't caught on in quite the same way, but they are perfect for anyone who just wants a small drink without committing to a full bottle, can, or pint. Just make sure if you pour your beer into a glass that you're not doing it all wrong!