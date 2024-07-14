Your Caprese Salad Needs An Easy, Refreshing Swap

There's a way to level up the already incredibly refreshing, bright experience that is a mouthwatering Caprese salad. It's not by choosing the choicest tomatoes, freshest basil, or most premium cheese — though those all matter. It's by incorporating melon instead of the traditional slabs of juicy tomatoes.

When it's sweltering out, sometimes all that sound good are refreshing cubes, sticks, and triangles of sweet watermelon. It only makes sense to include the darling of summer produce in as many main dishes, sides, and desserts as humanly possible while the getting is good — and when it's hot outside, boy is it good. To create a spin on the classic Caprese salad, which hails from Italy (likely Capri, though some debate its exact origins), you'll simply be replacing the standard slices of tomato with ripe watermelon.

Know how to pick a good watermelon at the grocery store so you can choose the optimal texture. Aside from that, everything else remains the same, ingredient-wise — so you'll still be slicing and layering fresh herbs, cheese, and dressing with simple seasonings. The result? A super cooling, hydrating dish that even non-tomato lovers will devour. This sweeter version of the salad still delivers the same complexity and taste bud-tingling, layered flavor that the traditional salad does, but with an irresistible spin.

