Always Avoid Ordering Nachos For Delivery, Trust Us
Getting food delivered is nothing short of a luxury. You order what you want, and you never have to leave home to pick it up; some nights, it's worth that delivery fee. But not everything that tastes delicious in a restaurant is going to translate as well to your takeout order. When it comes to finding fool-proof game day nachos, you're better off letting them sit this one out. The chips don't hold up well between the wet toppings (hello, chili and cheese), and condensation forms in the closed box, adding to the problem. You're left with soggy nachos that fall apart when you try to pick them up.
French fries and nachos are in a special category of foods that everyone loves while eating out but that you should never order for delivery. That's because so much of the enjoyment lies in the food's texture; nobody likes soggy fries or chips. But if you're determined to order nachos on a takeout night, there are a few ways to get around this. The easiest one is probably to ask for an extra side of tortilla chips (or go for the best store-bought tortilla chips instead).
Ask for a side of chips with your nachos
The restaurant will most likely grant your request for an extra side of chips. Sure, this means you have more chips than you need, but as you're eating the nachos, you can scoop up the tasty toppings with the crispy chips, meaning you don't have to settle for the soggy tortilla chips underneath. It's a pretty easy fix on your part and the restaurant's, but don't be surprised if they charge you for the extra batch.
The second option is to request that everything be packaged separately when you place your order. Meaning, the chips come in their own container, then each of the toppings in a separate one, too. It will definitely keep your chips crispy and avoid you paying extra for more of them, but there are two downsides here: you'll use many more takeout containers (which means a lot more trash), and it's an inconvenience for everyone involved — the restaurant has to use extra elbow grease and give away extra containers, and you have to build the whole meal when you get it.
You're better off going with the first option and footing the extra few dollars for more chips, or else try ordering from a restaurant that's only a few minutes away, so the nachos aren't enclosed for too long.