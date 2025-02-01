Always Avoid Ordering Nachos For Delivery, Trust Us

The restaurant will most likely grant your request for an extra side of chips. Sure, this means you have more chips than you need, but as you're eating the nachos, you can scoop up the tasty toppings with the crispy chips, meaning you don't have to settle for the soggy tortilla chips underneath. It's a pretty easy fix on your part and the restaurant's, but don't be surprised if they charge you for the extra batch.

The second option is to request that everything be packaged separately when you place your order. Meaning, the chips come in their own container, then each of the toppings in a separate one, too. It will definitely keep your chips crispy and avoid you paying extra for more of them, but there are two downsides here: you'll use many more takeout containers (which means a lot more trash), and it's an inconvenience for everyone involved — the restaurant has to use extra elbow grease and give away extra containers, and you have to build the whole meal when you get it.

You're better off going with the first option and footing the extra few dollars for more chips, or else try ordering from a restaurant that's only a few minutes away, so the nachos aren't enclosed for too long.