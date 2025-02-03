What Exactly Is Non-Homogenized Milk?

Whether it's 2%, skim, whole, or chocolate, milk comes in many forms. Although flavor and fat composition are the primary distinguishing factors of milk varieties, there may be some types you don't recognize, like non-homogenized milk.

Cow's milk is comprised of two main elements – non-fat milk and cream. As the milk settles, the cream rises to the top, while the non-fat milk remains at the bottom. This natural separation occurs not because the milk is rotten or curdled, but because the fat molecules in the milk are simply larger and less dense than the liquid portion. Non-homogenized milk has not undergone the process of homogenization, which smooths out the irregular consistency of the milk.

By breaking down fat molecules, homogenization prevents the cream from separating and rising to the top. Back in the days of the milkman, non-homogenized milk was the standard, and people manually mixed their favorite dairy product by shaking the bottle to combine the cream and non-fat milk. Although homogenized milk was invented in 1899, it wasn't popularized in the United States until 1932. Ever since becoming the dominant milk type in the mid-1960s, homogenized milk today is far more common than its separated counterpart.