What To Know Before You Add Someone To Your Costco Card

There are many things you need to know before buying a Costco membership card, including the ins and outs of adding another person. While it might seem straightforward, there are quite a few stipulations you might not have considered.

Firstly, according to Costco, only two people can share a Costco Gold Star standard or executive membership simultaneously: the primary membership holder and a household member over the age of 16. However, when Costco says household member, they mean it. The second person on your card must live at your address. So, you can't share a membership with a close friend, for instance. The exception is a business membership, where more people can be added for a fee. However, business membership requires applicants to show proof of operating a business before they can be granted, so it's not available to most folks.

Now, the other person on your membership can be changed at any time, online or in-store, but Costco memberships can't be shared with anyone else, and anyone you add must show proof of address before they can pick up their household card. While it does make sense in some ways, the policy can be tricky in some situations, such as for parents with children in college. Unfortunately, Costco doesn't take lightly to anyone flouting the rules and has even started cracking down on membership sharing. The retailer is already known to cancel memberships over excessive returns, and now it's taking a page from Netflix's book.