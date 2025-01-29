What To Know Before You Add Someone To Your Costco Card
There are many things you need to know before buying a Costco membership card, including the ins and outs of adding another person. While it might seem straightforward, there are quite a few stipulations you might not have considered.
Firstly, according to Costco, only two people can share a Costco Gold Star standard or executive membership simultaneously: the primary membership holder and a household member over the age of 16. However, when Costco says household member, they mean it. The second person on your card must live at your address. So, you can't share a membership with a close friend, for instance. The exception is a business membership, where more people can be added for a fee. However, business membership requires applicants to show proof of operating a business before they can be granted, so it's not available to most folks.
Now, the other person on your membership can be changed at any time, online or in-store, but Costco memberships can't be shared with anyone else, and anyone you add must show proof of address before they can pick up their household card. While it does make sense in some ways, the policy can be tricky in some situations, such as for parents with children in college. Unfortunately, Costco doesn't take lightly to anyone flouting the rules and has even started cracking down on membership sharing. The retailer is already known to cancel memberships over excessive returns, and now it's taking a page from Netflix's book.
Think twice before sharing your membership with others
While adding someone to your Costco membership comes with restrictions, you might want to think twice before trying to get around them. In mid-2024, Forbes reported the retailer would be rolling out scanning devices at entrances, and if a card lacked a picture of the cardholder, a photo ID would be required to gain access. While members can still bring guests, shopping at Costco as a guest has its limitations, as only the cardholder can make purchases, not a guest. So, if they want anything, you'll have to buy it for them.
Moreover, because Costco states in its terms that they can cancel or refuse membership at any time, if you get caught sharing your card, it could end up being confiscated or terminated entirely. In fact, Taste of Home highlighted a few cases of people who've taken to TikTok after having had their cards taken by employees due to suspected sharing. That said, while Costco doesn't offer shopping passes for nonmembers, people without a membership can still use prepaid Costco Shop cards, access the Costco pharmacy, and purchase liquor in certain states.
Although a Costco membership has many rules to abide by, it is a necessity that helps the warehouse keep its prices low. In 2023, the company brought in $4.6 billion in membership revenue alone, which is one reason why members can still enjoy things like $1.50 hot dogs and $4.99 rotisserie chickens.