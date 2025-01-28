Upgrade Your Store-Bought Cookie Dough By Raiding Your Pantry

Semi-homemade has come a long way since food world darling Sandra Lee popularized the concept on her Food Network show by the same name in 2003. Back then, it even seemed a little naughty that you could dress up something like a store-bought pie crust and make it your own. A whopping number of years and social media platforms later, and home cooks can now have their pick of similar shortcuts designed to make infinite preparations a little easier — at least when they don't end in hilarious ruin.

In practice, the semi-homemade ethos seems to be particularly conducive to confections, and one of our favorite, never-fail ways to employ the practice is with store-bought cookie dough. If you keep a tube of something basic like sugar cookie dough in the freezer, you can have a wide array of cookie creations at virtually any time. The same principle applies to good old chocolate chip or oatmeal, but their compatible add-ins will be a little more limited than a more plainer base. Nuts and plenty of dried fruit varieties would be great, for example, but most outlying ingredients would just confuse things.