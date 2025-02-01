Can You Sous Vide A Frozen Steak?

There are few things more mouthwatering in this world than a perfectly cooked steak. Unfortunately, cooking the perfect steak at home can sometimes be challenging, especially if you've forgotten to take the meat out of the freezer. Although you can cook steaks frozen, the process can be tricky to get right as the inside will take longer than the outside to get done, potentially resulting in overcooking and a tough steak. Of course, instead of grilling a frozen steak outright, you can try the sous vide method.

If you've never done it before, the sous vide method works by using a circulating bath of hot water, produced by an immersion circulator, to cook vacuum-sealed food. An extremely precise way of cooking, sous vide gives chefs much more control over the temperatures they use than other cooking methods. When it comes to cooking frozen steaks this way, sous vide gives you the benefit of preserving as much moisture as possible, leaving you with an exceptionally juicy and tender cut of meat with a strikingly soft texture. Likewise, the method allows you to cook steak more evenly because the whole steak is submerged and heated on all sides.

Moreover, using sous vide to cook a frozen steak gives you the benefit of locking the flavors of marinades and seasonings into the steak more than grilling, where the marinade and seasoning can burn away or fall off in the pan. With sous vide, because everything is contained in a vacuum-sealed pouch, everything gets cooked together, resulting in a vibrant flavor.