It's the baker's stuff of nightmares: You've creamed your sugar and butter, sifted your dry ingredients, and then realized you're out of a crucial ingredient — your leavening agent. We're always here for creative hacks, and while you can quite easily make baking soda or powder stand in for one another, you can't skip 'em both — or can you? Aside from running to the store, which is never convenient, it turns out there is a remedy for this seemingly deal-breaker of a conundrum, ensuring airy, tall, never-cardboard-y baked treats no matter your pantry supplies.

Employing other less traditional but effective leavening agents, like beaten egg whites, will inject height and airiness into your treats. Club soda can also work (and really, what can't it do — from keeping cast iron pans squeaky clean to giving you the fluffiest waffles of your life). Just don't rely on club soda as your only leavening agent in more fussy recipes like multi-layered cakes, which might fall flat with only the bubbly bev.

Both egg whites or club soca can save many baked treats — but perhaps the easiest option for any recipe is self-rising flour, if you have some on hand. Use in place of the flour called for in most baked goods recipes and no other leavening agent is required — it's already got those mixed right in.