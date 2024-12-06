Club Soda Gives You The Fluffiest Waffles Of Your Life

There's nothing like warm waffles for breakfast on the weekends. Dutch waffles first arrived in the United States in 1620 thanks to early settlers, and in the years since, sweet and savory iterations of the dish have taken over brunch menus and breakfast plates across the country. Whether you like them bathed in butter, paired with fried chicken, or buried under a mound of fresh berries, good waffles have a soft, chewy center and a crispy exterior. But if you want to boost your basic buttermilk waffle recipe, mix in a little fizz thanks to a bar cart staple.

A splash of club soda is the easiest way to amp up your fried dishes, like fried chicken and crispy fish, and it's sometimes used in place of alcohol in recipes calling for beer batter. When it's cooked, heat causes the carbon dioxide in club soda to disperse into the mix, giving the batter an airy quality. It takes on the same characteristic in sweet batter and results in perfectly balanced waffles.