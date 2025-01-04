This Super-High-ABV Beer Was Only Served In Taxidermied Animals

In addition to the — shall we say, unique — packaging and history-making ABV, the price of The End of History would probably give some consumers pause. When it first launched back in 2010, the 12 bottles produced were each sold for between £500 and £700. But the brewery re-released the beer in 2016, and anyone who'd been waiting more than half a decade to get their hands on a bottle had to pony up a whole lot more: $20,000.

At that time though, purchasers were buying more than a very strong, very expensive beer — they were making an investment into BrewDog's U.S. expansion, giving them equity in the company to go with their taxidermied take-home purchase. For those looking to discover great beers while traveling, take note that the company's new facility is based in Columbus, Ohio, and features a craft beer hotel for those superfans who want to eat, breathe, drink, and sleep their passion.

There may be misunderstood differences between light and dark beer, but there's no mistaking what makes BrewDog's high-ABV drink different. And while you can't get your hands on fresh bottles of The End of History anymore, you can sample the producer's many other options out in the wild, as BrewDog distribute both packaged and draft products widely.