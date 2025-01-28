The Type Of Ale That Pairs With Lamb Dishes Like A Dream

Lamb may be a little less common in your meal rotation than beef, chicken, pork, or even fish, but if prepared well, it can be a tender and delicious protein for all sorts of dishes. Whether you're cooking up a perfect roasted leg of lamb or throwing a ground shoulder cut on the grill to make lamb burgers, you're going to want a refreshing drink on the side to cut through the gamey flavor or compliment its complexity.

Ales are a natural choice to pair with lamb, but how can you be sure you're choosing the right one? Ales are distinct from lagers, occupying a category of beer brewed with top-fermenting yeasts, which encompasses quite a wide variety. For beer and food pairing guidance, Chowhound turned to Chris Cusack, owner of the Houston-based pizzeria and cocktail bar Betelgeuse Betelgeuse. Cusack is not only a sommelier, he's also a cicerone which makes him a legitimate beer expert.

When it comes to pairing lamb with ales, Cusack believes you can hardly go wrong. "There are so many great pairings for lamb," he says, adding, "Between pales, reds, or IPAs I would most often go with a red ale or an amber ale. The toasted barley brings out a maltiness that goes great with lamb."