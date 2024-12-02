The McDonald's Sauce You Should Avoid Dipping Nuggets In

There are two ways to go about making ranch — as a sauce or a dressing. These differences matter because ranch dressing is going to be thinner, acidic, and sour. The dressing is meant for cold vegetables and salads. It seems like McDonald's made the classic blunder of taking this approach to their ranch recipe. Their dipping sauce creators should realize there's an art to developing a dipping sauce for nuggets, tenders, and fries.

Ranch to be used for dipping purposes should be thick, creamy, and served cold. It's all about balance. Cold, slightly sweet, and herbal ranch creates harmony with hot, crunchy, and salty food. The best restaurants know this and will make their recipe from scratch, which is why a lot of pizza and wing joints have an incredible ranch sauce. McDonald's ranch is pre-packaged in a room-temperature container designed to be thrown into a to-go bag. For shelf-life and food safety reasons, this is a sensible choice because ranch is a dairy product.

However, we have to tell it like it is. You're better off using ketchup, tangy barbecue, or honey mustard for your McNuggets and fries. If you're serious about still having ranch for your Happy Meals, then consider making some from scratch or buying then refrigerating a quality ranch from the store. But the real secret dipping "sauce"? Dunk your chicken nuggets in a milkshake and thank us later.