The Best Way To Hold A Burger So You Don't End Up Wearing It

When you're eating a simple burger, with just a bun, patty, and cheese the way Anthony Bourdain liked his burgers, you're unlikely to make a big mess unless the burger is especially buttery and juicy. This is far from the only way to eat a burger, though, and sometimes you want a sloppy cheeseburger with lots of ketchup, mustard, pickle slices, and onions hanging nearly off the sides. It's delicious when the ingredients stay inside the burger, but it's a frustrating mess of napkins and laundromat trips when they don't. Giving a good squeeze to a tall burger is liable to send toppings straight onto your lap, after all. Fortunately, there is a technique to holding a sloppy burger.

According to Kotaku, a Japanese show called "Honma Dekka!? TV" — an edutainment show where a comedian interviews experts and scientists about a plethora of odd topics — aired an episode digging into the topic of how exactly you should hold a burger. A group of researchers and engineers examined a 3D scan of a burger and determined that the optimal strategy is to grab the burger with both hands, place your thumbs and pinkies around the bottom bun, and then place your index, middle, and ring fingers on the top bun. Don't hold it too tight.