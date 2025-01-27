What To Keep In Mind When Baking A Pie With Frozen Fruit

Simply thawing your frozen fruit solves a couple of hazards at once. With everything closer to room temperature, you can bake your pie with the same heat and timer settings you'd use for any other. This step technically adds a little prep time, but it's almost totally passive; you just need to toss your frozen fruit in the refrigerator to settle down overnight. But there's still hope if you've forgotten to do so.

Frozen fruit is not only dozens of degrees below defrosted, it will also reduce the temperature of the whole pie as it goes into the oven. Naturally, that means that you'll need to bake it a bit more. To avoid singing the crust, add time rather than temperature (and cover the delicate edges with a ring of aluminum foil). If you'd normally bake your cherry pie for 50 minutes, for example, start checking for doneness after an hour.

You also need to watch out for any added sugar. If your frozen fruit's been sweetened, you'll want to hold a bit back from your typical recipe. A simple taste before you mix it all up should do the trick, allowing you to adjust your ingredients accordingly. And, while frozen fruit performs great in baked pies, do not expect it to stand in for the fresh variety that you might see atop a cheesecake. The freezing process degrades the fruit, and you'll end up with a noticeably mushy texture that baking otherwise conceals.