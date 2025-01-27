Why The Best Way To Freeze Eggplant Involves Salt

Freezing eggplant is a great way to keep this superfood on hand year-round (who doesn't like a good freezer hack that will save you money?), but doing it right can be a bit tricky. Eggplant has a high water content, and while foods high in water are helpful when it comes to hydration and filling up faster, that moisture is exactly what makes eggplant so hard to freeze.

Eggplant is more than 85% water, and according to the University of Minnesota Extension, freezing foods high in water is quite difficult, because that water is held within the cell walls of the plant structure. As freezing occurs, the water expands and ruptures the cell walls, thus damaging the flesh (that's also why frozen cucumbers always get mushy). Therefore, freezing eggplant without addressing the high water content will alter the texture of the eggplant when it defrosts, leaving you with an unappetizing mess no one will want to eat.

For this reason, freezing raw eggplant simply won't work -– you'll want to cook it first (these expert Ottolenghi-approved eggplant roasting tips make it easy), but giving the eggplant proper treatment first is the key to success. You'll want to start by cutting the eggplant into slices or cubes depending on how you want to use it later, then give it a good salt treatment before cooking it. This not only helps with flavor, but will also help ensure the texture lasts through both cooking and freezing.