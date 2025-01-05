The Science Behind Why Frozen Cucumbers Always Get Mushy

If you're the kind of person who keeps your fridge stocked with "just-in-case" ingredients, chances are you've felt the loss of having to throw out entirely good food that's gone bad. Take, for example, those perfectly fresh and crunchy cucumbers you picked up from the farmer's market last week, which have now become mushy. Sure, you knew cucumbers were mostly water, but it never crossed your mind that they could be made up of 97% of it. And it's hardly even your fault you went out for lunch and were unaware that according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), you should consume them within six days of purchase.

So to save what's left, you sit down, scroll through a few kitchen hacks, and settle on turning them into freezer pickles. The process is surprisingly simple: just slice them paper-thin, sprinkle some salt over them, and coat them in a concentrated sugar syrup before tucking them away in the freezer for up to six months. But as soon as you take them out and let them thaw, it's impossible to ignore how soft their texture has become. Why, when you did everything right?

Well, remember the high moisture content? It actually turns into ice crystals when exposed to freezing temperatures. These tend to rupture the cucumber's structural layer, also known as the cell wall. Upon thawing, however, the crystals melt back into water and break down the cells, leaving your cucumbers all soggy and unappetizing.