It's an absolute shame to say that vanilla is a boring flavor; this fragrant flavoring is the seed pod of the beautiful vanilla orchid flower, pollinated by tiny bees, hummingbirds, and human hands. First cultivated by the Totonacans empire in present-day Mexico, it was loved by the Aztecs, Mayans, and Queen Elizabeth I alike. Today, it is one of the most expensive flavorings in the world — so if you think vanilla is a boring flavor, it could be that you're accustomed to weak vanilla flavoring or extract. To allow vanilla to shine in all its glory, and to make the most delicious desserts, it's time to start using vanilla caviar.

No fish are involved here — vanilla caviar refers to the tiny pearl-like black or dark brown seeds that fill the inside of a vanilla bean pod. These moist seeds are smaller and harder than real caviar, but they have a resemblance to fish eggs. Think of the black flecks found in a true vanilla ice cream — this is vanilla caviar. It's not as common to see vanilla sold in this form; on grocery store shelves it's easiest to find a vanilla flavoring or extract, and sometimes, a whole vanilla bean pod.

There are different types of vanilla, and the flavor changes slightly in each. The two most commonly used types are Tahitian and Madagascar; the seeds, or caviar, from Tahitian vanilla will taste more floral, while Madagascar vanilla is more concentrated and rich in vanilla flavor.