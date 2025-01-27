Vanilla Caviar Is The Secret To Deeper, Richer Desserts (Without Any Fish Necessary)
It's an absolute shame to say that vanilla is a boring flavor; this fragrant flavoring is the seed pod of the beautiful vanilla orchid flower, pollinated by tiny bees, hummingbirds, and human hands. First cultivated by the Totonacans empire in present-day Mexico, it was loved by the Aztecs, Mayans, and Queen Elizabeth I alike. Today, it is one of the most expensive flavorings in the world — so if you think vanilla is a boring flavor, it could be that you're accustomed to weak vanilla flavoring or extract. To allow vanilla to shine in all its glory, and to make the most delicious desserts, it's time to start using vanilla caviar.
No fish are involved here — vanilla caviar refers to the tiny pearl-like black or dark brown seeds that fill the inside of a vanilla bean pod. These moist seeds are smaller and harder than real caviar, but they have a resemblance to fish eggs. Think of the black flecks found in a true vanilla ice cream — this is vanilla caviar. It's not as common to see vanilla sold in this form; on grocery store shelves it's easiest to find a vanilla flavoring or extract, and sometimes, a whole vanilla bean pod.
There are different types of vanilla, and the flavor changes slightly in each. The two most commonly used types are Tahitian and Madagascar; the seeds, or caviar, from Tahitian vanilla will taste more floral, while Madagascar vanilla is more concentrated and rich in vanilla flavor.
How to use vanilla caviar
When using vanilla caviar in baking, ice creams, or other creamy desserts, a 1/2 teaspoon will be sufficient. This amount is enough to see the tiny flecks of black seeds in the best buttercream frosting or a fluffy vanilla cake. Vanilla caviar is an incredible addition to any creamy dessert, including cheesecake, flan, pudding, and panna cotta. Glazes for donuts, whipped cream, and even homemade jam are the perfect recipes to incorporate this intense, fragrant flavor. If you want to amp the flavor up, a little more is okay too — but just be aware that you are working with a pricey ingredient, and a little goes a long way.
Vanilla is most commonly associated with sweets, but it functions in savory applications as well. The delicate flavor lends itself well to seafood dishes, especially when incorporated into a cream sauce. Add the caviar to a vinaigrette for a delicate dressing — the small seeds will also add some texture, like poppy seeds do. Why not play on the name of vanilla caviar? Serve the tiny black pearls on a blini with a layer of crème fraîche, topped with chopped green onion and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Where to find vanilla caviar
Online retailers are the best bet for finding this gourmet product, and expect to pay top dollar. A 1-ounce pack of vanilla caviar could cost upwards of $15. Many chefs believe pure vanilla extract is a baking ingredient that's worth the price, and if you're a fan of rich vanilla desserts, the caviar is also worth it.
Can you make it yourself? Yes, vanilla caviar is a very simple product — nothing else besides whole vanilla pods is needed. Buying the right vanilla beans is important here. Purchase beans that look plump, fresh, and with a slight sheen. The brittle-looking beans won't have the freshest or aromatic seeds. With a sharp knife, slice the vanilla bean pod lengthwise, and use the edge of the knife to scrape out the tiny seeds. There you have it — your very own vanilla caviar. Retailers of vanilla caviar recommend storing it in a sealed container in a cool dry space, and it has a shelf life of around two years.
The benefit to scraping the seeds yourself is the leftover pod, which too can be used in a variety of applications — whereas a package of store-bought vanilla caviar comes without the pod. You could even use the pods to make a lighter vanilla extract. Normally the seeds are left in the pod to make the extract, but this version will still be strong enough to add to something like coffee. Or, add the pods to a jar of sugar or salt to infuse with vanilla flavor.