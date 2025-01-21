The Popular Fast Food Chicken Sandwich We Think You Should Avoid Ordering

When ranking 10 fast food chicken sandwiches, Chowhound took into account flavor, cost, and overall appeal. Ultimately, it came down to which ones are worth recommending to friends. In the case of the McCrispy, it's the lack of seasonings and character that doom it to mediocrity. The chicken fillet itself is bland and lacks the spice and juiciness of other options. Because there is no sauce or any fixings beyond a couple of pickles, the quality of the sandwich leans heavily on meat and bread. Unfortunately, both fall short.

Compared with other sandwiches on our list, it is one of the best values (the second cheapest), which may be the deciding factor for many diners. However, if affordability is a priority, remember that the No. 1 choice, the Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich, is also among the cheapest of those we ranked.

We aren't the only ones unimpressed by the McCrispy. When it debuted, other reviewers were looking forward to trying the sandwich, but ended up finding it hugely underwhelming. Like Chowhound, they found the chicken fillet lacking any distinctive flavor, which wasn't helped by the absence of fixings. Over on YouTube, the flawed but hilarious review from the Mashed Bros also ranked the McCrispy to be one of the worst fast food chicken sandwiches, noting it was trying to mimic a Chick-fil-A Original sandwich but failed on all levels.