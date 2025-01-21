The Popular Fast Food Chicken Sandwich We Think You Should Avoid Ordering
Chicken sandwiches have been having quite a moment at fast food restaurants. Once upon a time, Chick-fil-A dominated the landscape, with other chains offering also-ran versions for customers who didn't want a burger. But with the rise of the Nashville hot chicken-style sandwich over the past few years, plus an emphasis on well-made deep-fried poultry, there are now numerous tasty options, whether barbecue, spicy, or extra crispy. Since you have so many choices, Chowhound ranked the most popular fast food chicken sandwiches. In doing so, one surprising contender came in dead last, and it's probably worth avoiding when you have other options: McDonald's McCrispy.
As with KFC's updated fried chicken sandwich, McDonald's introduced the McCrispy in 2021, then called the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Both sandwiches followed in the vaunted footsteps of Popeyes, which launched its wildly successful version in 2019. (We've also ranked the eight Popeye's chicken sandwiches, with the Classic coming in at a respectable No. 3.) And while the Popeyes sandwich received (and still receives) high praise from customers, the McCrispy hasn't been quite so popular, based on social media reviews. The 470-calorie sandwich features a Southern-style fried chicken fillet, pickles, and salted butter on a toasted and buttered potato roll. Unlike Popeyes' sandwich and some other versions, it has no sauce or condiments.
Why the original McCrispy shouldn't be your first choice
When ranking 10 fast food chicken sandwiches, Chowhound took into account flavor, cost, and overall appeal. Ultimately, it came down to which ones are worth recommending to friends. In the case of the McCrispy, it's the lack of seasonings and character that doom it to mediocrity. The chicken fillet itself is bland and lacks the spice and juiciness of other options. Because there is no sauce or any fixings beyond a couple of pickles, the quality of the sandwich leans heavily on meat and bread. Unfortunately, both fall short.
Compared with other sandwiches on our list, it is one of the best values (the second cheapest), which may be the deciding factor for many diners. However, if affordability is a priority, remember that the No. 1 choice, the Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich, is also among the cheapest of those we ranked.
We aren't the only ones unimpressed by the McCrispy. When it debuted, other reviewers were looking forward to trying the sandwich, but ended up finding it hugely underwhelming. Like Chowhound, they found the chicken fillet lacking any distinctive flavor, which wasn't helped by the absence of fixings. Over on YouTube, the flawed but hilarious review from the Mashed Bros also ranked the McCrispy to be one of the worst fast food chicken sandwiches, noting it was trying to mimic a Chick-fil-A Original sandwich but failed on all levels.
McDonald's doubled down on the McCrispy
If you find yourself craving chicken at a McDonald's, there are more flavorful alternatives to the McCrispy. Rather than ordering the basic sandwich, you can opt for a Deluxe McCrispy, which features a chicken fillet, along with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Or go straight for the Spicy McCrispy, which is just like the original, save for being slathered with a spicy pepper sauce (which looks more or less like spiced mayonnaise).
In April 2024, McDonald's added two more options to its menu: the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy and its deluxe version. As spins on the standard chicken sandwich, these items featured the crispy fillet and its usual fixings, as well as applewood smoked bacon and a Creamy Cajun ranch sauce; the deluxe also included lettuce and tomatoes instead of pickles. The Bacon Cajun Ranch received positive reviews, but unfortunately, the sandwich was only available for a limited time.
There is another chicken sandwich option at Canadian McDonald's: the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe. It has regular mayo instead of the spicy, tangy sauce, but is otherwise similar to the Deluxe Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. Though it doesn't appear on American menus, you could cobble one together by ordering a Deluxe McCrispy and a side of bacon, then combining the two yourself.