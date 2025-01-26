Did Ina Garten Ever Have Her Own Restaurant?

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has a long list of accomplishments. This includes hosting her own Food Network television show, "Barefoot Contessa," publishing several bestselling cookbooks, and writing columns for popular home magazines such as Martha Stewart Living. A more recent accomplishment is Garten's "Be Ready When The Luck Happens: A Memoir" becoming a New York Times Bestseller. She's carried the Barefoot Contessa nickname and grown her brand for decades, providing budget-friendly cooking tips for making comforting, classic meals at home. It stands to reason that the professional cook would have her own restaurant to share her expertly prepared meals. However, this is one endeavor she has not undertaken.

While Ina Garten has never had her own restaurant, she did own and operate a specialty food store called Barefoot Contessa from the late 1970s to 1996. She purchased the store having no experience in the food business — she simply sought a more creative position than the one she held in the White House Office of Management and Budget. The reason Garten sold her Barefoot Contessa store is discussed in her memoir, but the store's concept (and particularly its name) gave her a terrific start in the culinary world and helped shape her immensely successful brand.