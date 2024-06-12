Joey Chestnut's Most Glorious Moments As A Nathan's Hot Dog Contest Champion

Every sport has its greats. Basketball has Michael Jordan, tennis has Serena Williams, and competitive eating has Joey Chestnut. Chestnut, born in California in 1983, is heralded by the Major League Eating organization, or MLE, as "the greatest eater in history." Since he first hit the competitive eating scene in 2005 after his brother convinced him to sign up for a local competition, Chestnut has amassed an astounding 55 World Records. Some of his more notable achievements include eating 53 Taco Bell tacos in eight minutes, 118 jalapeño poppers in 10 minutes, and 121 Twinkies in six minutes. While it's undeniable that Chestnut is a world class eater no matter what's on the table, there's one dish that he's the absolute master at packing away.

Chestnut is best known as the multi-year champion of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has been dominating for over a decade. Every year on the Fourth of July, hopeful eaters trek to the original Nathan's Famous hot dog stand in Coney Island to compete in the competition. First established in 1972, the event is intended as a fun way to celebrate America's independence with one of the most patriotic activities around — eating copious amounts of hot dogs. It may sound silly, but it's a real competition with serious competitors. Among the many champions over the years, no one has made a bigger splash than Joey Chestnut.