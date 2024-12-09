Gingerbread Men Cookies Date Back To The Time Of Shakespeare

There are plenty of symbols that signify the beginning of the holiday season — a jolly snowman, mistletoe and holly, and of course a gift-filled sleigh pulled by a small herd of the best-trained wild animals you'll ever see. But among all of these symbols and more is a humble but delicious figures absolutely brimming with spice: the festive gingerbread men. These cheer-inducing little cookie-people are not only an excellent example of showcasing the brilliance of cooking with ginger, but they've also become linked to holiday traditions over time. However, the first gingerbread men weren't made to be shipped off (hopefully intact) to loved ones in the mail, but rather have an origin in the topmost echelon of society in the era of one of the world's greatest playwrights.

Yes, in the same epoch in which William Shakespeare was penning some of the finest English plays of all time, the first gingerbread men were being made and served in the court of Queen Elizabeth I. Supposedly, the monarch eponymous of the Elizabethan era would get her cooks to form gingerbread into the images of various courtiers and baked into cookies – cookies which would then be given as gifts to said courtiers as a sort of pleasant surprise. You can decide for yourself whether receiving a gingerbread man version of yourself is a compliment (there's no telling how flattering these depictions could have been), but it certainly strikes as an interesting nascence for a holiday treat that's become so beloved.