The Trader Joe's Chip That's Perfect For Pairing With Cheese Boards
A diverse, delicious cheese board is a holiday staple, but it's also perfect for any gathering, whether a special occasion or simply a weeknight aperitivo. It's an opportunity to put out an array of your favorites, along with accoutrements like nuts, jams, and honey. But there's a Trader Joe's product that's breaking the internet and begging for a place on your next presentation — Trader Joe's Irish Potato Chips with Cashel Blue Cheese flavor.
Fans have been clamoring for bags of these crisps (and probably wishing they knew the trick to snagging in-demand items at Trader Joe's). The bag itself delightfully depicts a wedge of blue cheese riding a wagon, and upon opening, TikTok users report the aroma of blue cheese being super intense, with an abundance of potent blue cheese flavor (for some, even a little too much) and major crunch factor.
The award-winning blue cheese sourced for these chips also happens to hail from Ireland, where it's been produced since 1984 with whole cow's milk. It's known for being creamy and tangy, and even develops a bit of spiciness over time. When used in this novel chip iteration, it lends that character to the starchy potatoes, resulting in a supremely crispy, ultra-cravable snack. It is easy to see how this treat can contribute to your cheese board in a big way — especially considering the vast selection of delicious blue cheese pairings.
Putting your blue cheese chips on the plate
For the cheese itself, Cashel Blue's producers suggest a range of pairings that can provide inspiration for your chips, from fruits like figs, pears, dates, apples, and apricots to savory red onion marmalade and tomato chutney. They even recommend dark chocolate, so try adding a few chunks of Trader Joe's Mini 70% Dark Chocolate to the cheese board — which ranks among the most popular store-bought chocolate bars – or even a drizzle of it melted.
Given the classic blue cheese and buffalo sauce pairing, your cheese board can benefit from another Trader Joe's favorite — Buffalo Chicken Dip. Alternatively, you can whip up a simple sauce made from Greek yogurt, sour cream, and as much hot sauce as you see fit, and garnish it with some chopped green onions or herbs. Either way, you can count on the chip's ridges to hold onto any dip.
When putting together your cheese board, don't forget the matter of beverage pairings. You can go for a fizzy craft beer that has some palate-scrubbing power — a hoppy IPA plays a complementary role to your blue cheese chips while a rich, malty stout beer can provide contrast. Sweet wines like Sauternes and Vin Santo are a nice contrast to the salty, savory chips, but you can also go with a white like Gewurztraminer or a red like a Spanish Tempranillo. Regardless, while there are some items you never should buy at Trader Joe's, these chips have proven purchase-worthy for your next cheese board and beyond.