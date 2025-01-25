The Trader Joe's Chip That's Perfect For Pairing With Cheese Boards

A diverse, delicious cheese board is a holiday staple, but it's also perfect for any gathering, whether a special occasion or simply a weeknight aperitivo. It's an opportunity to put out an array of your favorites, along with accoutrements like nuts, jams, and honey. But there's a Trader Joe's product that's breaking the internet and begging for a place on your next presentation — Trader Joe's Irish Potato Chips with Cashel Blue Cheese flavor.

Fans have been clamoring for bags of these crisps (and probably wishing they knew the trick to snagging in-demand items at Trader Joe's). The bag itself delightfully depicts a wedge of blue cheese riding a wagon, and upon opening, TikTok users report the aroma of blue cheese being super intense, with an abundance of potent blue cheese flavor (for some, even a little too much) and major crunch factor.

The award-winning blue cheese sourced for these chips also happens to hail from Ireland, where it's been produced since 1984 with whole cow's milk. It's known for being creamy and tangy, and even develops a bit of spiciness over time. When used in this novel chip iteration, it lends that character to the starchy potatoes, resulting in a supremely crispy, ultra-cravable snack. It is easy to see how this treat can contribute to your cheese board in a big way — especially considering the vast selection of delicious blue cheese pairings.