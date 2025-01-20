The Popular Fast Food Chain Geoffrey Zakarian Didn't Eat At Until 2015

Geoffrey Zakarian wasn't impressed with the wrap and expressed a preference for Chipotle — and the iconic burger didn't do it for him either. According to the article, Zakarian didn't even polish off his half sandwich. The big winner was the fries, which he confirmed would be reason to return (along with, perhaps surprisingly, the coffee).It seems like even if he'd known about McDonald's secret menu items and how to order them, Zakarian wouldn't likely become a Mickey D's convert (in fact, he might be better off adding to a list of menu items to avoid ordering at the restaurant).

Beyond hot takes on the fast food, in the original article as well as a follow-up video interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Zakarian had thoughts on how the chain could improve not only their menu items, but elements like ambience ("You need a wow," he said of the space), and most importantly, messaging. "You want a narrative, you want a story," he said. He emphasized that some of the menu items didn't fit that McDonald's narrative, like the chicken wrap.

Still, Zakarian did give some flowers to the McDonald's corporation. "It's a dynamic, American, job-creating machine," he said in praise. He also offered at least one bit of advice could be applied to just about everything in life, no matter who you are: "You don't have to be everything to everybody. You just have to focus and be the best you can be."