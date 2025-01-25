How To Tell If A Beer Bar Is Worth Your Time

Anthony Bourdain's biggest red flag for beer bars was owners and attendees taking the experience way too seriously. So what should you look for when choosing a beer bar to drink at?

A bar's primary function, beyond offering excellent drink selections, is to be a community space, and how locals respond to their bar is often a telltale sign about its beer selection. Think about it: Are people chatting with the awkwardness of a high school first date, or are they laughing and playing darts with strangers they've just met? Does the bartender know the menu like the back of their hand, ready to find a selection that meets your tastes? Good food and drinks tend to put people in a good mood.

The best bars are able to stand the test of time through young and old clientele and beer selections. A balanced menu will have a mix of domestic and imported beers as well as a variety of beer types on tap — lagers, stouts, ales, IPAs, and maybe a hard cider. The big key here is that the draft selection is full of beers people are actually ordering and enjoying. You don't want those pumps to be stale, otherwise they might funk up your drink if they're not being cleaned frequently. There's a reason Guinness stouts, Blue Moon wheat ales, and Mexican lagers like Modelo are fan favorites.