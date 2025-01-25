How To Tell If A Beer Bar Is Worth Your Time
Anthony Bourdain's biggest red flag for beer bars was owners and attendees taking the experience way too seriously. So what should you look for when choosing a beer bar to drink at?
A bar's primary function, beyond offering excellent drink selections, is to be a community space, and how locals respond to their bar is often a telltale sign about its beer selection. Think about it: Are people chatting with the awkwardness of a high school first date, or are they laughing and playing darts with strangers they've just met? Does the bartender know the menu like the back of their hand, ready to find a selection that meets your tastes? Good food and drinks tend to put people in a good mood.
The best bars are able to stand the test of time through young and old clientele and beer selections. A balanced menu will have a mix of domestic and imported beers as well as a variety of beer types on tap — lagers, stouts, ales, IPAs, and maybe a hard cider. The big key here is that the draft selection is full of beers people are actually ordering and enjoying. You don't want those pumps to be stale, otherwise they might funk up your drink if they're not being cleaned frequently. There's a reason Guinness stouts, Blue Moon wheat ales, and Mexican lagers like Modelo are fan favorites.
What you should and shouldn't see at the bar
One of the biggest ways bars contribute to the community is by sponsoring local brews. You'll find draft Sam Adams in Boston and draft Sweetwater in Atlanta because tourists and locals alike want to support their city. The drafts should have a connection to the bar's identity. Patrons might be more hesitant to order a name they don't recognize in a place they're not familiar with unless that adventurousness is a core part of the establishment's gimmick. However, when it comes to canned beer, the stakes are much lower — this is the space to experiment and see what people like. Drafts should earn their spot, and cans are still competing.
Certain cities have a truly special beer scene because they know what keeps customers coming back: reasonable beer selections and venue upkeep. The bartender shouldn't be handing you a foggy glass with a flat, lukewarm liquid in it. Who cares if the bathroom has graffiti and the floor's a little sticky on a busy night? The glassware, the counter you're sitting at, and the servers' hands should be what's sparkling. Bartenders are there to provide you with a safe environment to enjoy your drink, and they shouldn't shame you for needing a glass of water or not knowing your beer buzzwords. Find something you like, sit back, and enjoy your evening!