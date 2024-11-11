Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Childhood Lunch Was Classic British Grub

Gordon Ramsay is a renowned celebrity chef with several restaurants and excellent cooking tips to offer, but his food palate had humble beginnings. Akin to many people in England, where Ramsay was raised after relocating from Scotland, he enjoyed the humble fish fingers with a classic chip butty sandwich.

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of the filling dish, but similar recipes can be traced to the 18th and 19th centuries. However, the chip butty formula is often credited to working-class communities who likely struggled with literacy and did not document its invention. That said, Liverpool and Yorkshire claim stakes in the invention of the sandwich, with the latter noting that the word "butty" comes from their slang for bread and butter. Regardless, the simple and cheap sandwich has risen in popularity over the decades and is a common choice for school lunches or at the end of a boozy night out.

In a recipe video, Ramsay talks about his affinity for the meal, saying, "Most of my lunch when I was growing up was very plain, pretty trashy, but I still love it now and again — fish fingers with a chip butty." The meal is an easy-to-make alternative to British fish and chips as the core ingredients are battered fish and fries. Although, there is additional assembly required to make the sandwich and a few pro tips on how to get it perfect, such as using soft but thick white bread and heaps of butter.