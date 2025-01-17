Cold Vs Room-Temperature Proofing For Focaccia: An Expert Explains The Difference

Focaccia has so many craveable qualities, whether made with a heavy drizzle of olive oil and baked with rosemary, or topped with marinara sauce and cheese for a special type of pizza. Yet, making your own can feel intimidating. The rising process is especially nerve-racking since fermentation is what creates the air bubbles so integral to a perfect focaccia's personality. Fortunately, there are experts willing to offer advice. Chef Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, a celebrated Italian restaurant with locations in New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C., shared some of his wisdom exclusively with Chowhound.

One of the major questions when making focaccia is whether you should let your dough proof at room temperature or pop it in the fridge and ferment cold. The answer is nuanced, however, and depends on your desired outcome. That's because the temperature at which you ferment your dough will serve different purposes, which raises another question: Is your proofing priority a speedier process, or a more flavorful finished product?

"Room-temperature proofing is faster, while a chilled rise requires patience but rewards with a deeper flavor," Corazzina explains. The science at play here is that yeast gets busy more quickly at warmer temperatures, be it in beer or bread, and that factor plays out in your focaccia production. This means that when you set out to make this bread, you first have to make a crucial decision.