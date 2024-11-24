Ever Wonder Why We Eat Three Meals A Day?

Most people know breakfast, lunch, and dinner as second nature, and they are an ingrained part of American culture. However, the concept of eating three meals a day is relatively new and stems from the Industrial Revolution. Before then, daily meals looked very different from what we're used to now.

For instance, in ancient Rome, it was customary to only eat a single large meal every day, usually around noon. Vikings and ancient Chinese ate two, one during the day and another at night. Likewise, hunter-gatherer cultures, like the Native Americans, would eat when they were hungry or when food was available. Things began changing around the 17th century when breakfast became common among most social classes in Europe, spreading across the globe through colonization. At that time, most people in England ate twice a day: breakfast in the morning and a main meal later in the day.

Lunch was the last meal to be added. It gained popularity around the 1850s and became a mid-day ritual around the turn of the century. One reason for this was the lengthening of workdays due to the influx of artificial light. As people worked longer, adding an extra meal to the daily grind became necessary, while dinner was pushed back to later in the evening when shifts ended. At the same time, the British Empire was continuing its spread and would peak in 1919. As the Brits expanded, their industrial influence did as well, leading to the adoption of Western eating habits by other cultures.