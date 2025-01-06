How To Safely Cook And Eat Elderberries

Strawberries and blueberries certainly get their time in the limelight for being as refreshing and versatile as they are. Even blackberries and raspberries have secured permanent spots on grocery store shelves. But there are plenty of other types of berries that deserve a place in people's diets just as much. Elderberry, for example, is a highly underrated fruit. Its mildly toxic properties unfortunately overshadow its better qualities. Thankfully, though, if cooked to the right temperature, this food becomes completely safe to eat — and delicious, too.

These fruits need to be fully ripe and heated at high temperatures in order to kill off the cyanogenic glycosides they contain when raw. Otherwise, the cyanogenic glycosides, which can be found in the berries as well as in their leaves, stems, and bark, can cause unpleasant side effects like nausea and vomiting when consumed. But so long as you go through the proper process of cooking these fruits, you can reap all their scrumptious benefits. Not only will they provide your dishes and drinks with a sour yet mildly sweet, floral flavor and purple or blue-black hue, but you'll also be boosting your daily nutrient intake through its generous amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and potassium. Your next spooky-looking black vodka cocktail will surely thank you for the elderberries, too.