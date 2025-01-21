Give Your Bowl Of Greens A Better Crunch With One Unexpected Ingredient

You get home from the grocery store, wash iceberg lettuce and chop tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots for a legendary salad when you realize you've forgotten one crucially crunchy ingredient — croutons! Instead of tempting disaster with a days-old, leftover dinner roll or toasted white bread, reach into the pantry and pull out a pack of ramen noodles.

If you've never heard of it, eating dry, seasoned ramen right out of the package might sound strange, but it has become an inexpensive snack solution for people all over the world, from South Korea to Taiwan, Japan and even the U.S. It's so popular that crispy ramen snacks have been developed and marketed specifically to satisfy this craving. While it's not nutrient dense — and honestly, not many snack foods are — it's perfectly safe to eat as the noodles are pre-cooked and dehydrated. It's what makes them instantly delicious.