The Telltale Signs Your Yogurt Has Gone Bad

Yogurt is a staple ingredient that can be eaten on its own or mixed with crunchy granola. You could even add yogurt to cakes for outrageously moist results. While it's nice to have on hand in the fridge, it's also important to know when your yogurt's gone past its prime. The last thing you want is to fix a bowl of yogurt in the morning, only to take a bite and realize it's gone bad! Thankfully, there are many tell-tale signs that make it easy to determine when yogurt has spoiled.

In terms of appearance, any visible mold is a sure sign your yogurt needs to be tossed. However, another sign is an excess of moisture buildup on top of the yogurt that doesn't combine when stirred. Although some moisture is normal, if there's a large amount and it doesn't blend back into the yogurt, that's not a good sign. Similarly, when yogurt starts to spoil, the texture can change and become chunky. At that point, you'll probably also notice a funky, sour smell. Now, if you're unfortunate enough to take a bite of spoiled yogurt, the taste will be very tart, acidic, and off-putting.

If you notice any of these signs, regardless of the expiration date, you're better off being safe than sorry and tossing your yogurt out. Never take a chance and consume questionable yogurt if you can help it because it could lead to food poisoning, which is never fun and potentially dangerous. All that being said, there are ways to prevent yogurt from spoiling if you want to keep it for longer than a week or two.