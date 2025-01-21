How Long Does Store-Bought Kimchi Last After Opening?
If you've ever taken a good look at your refrigerator and realized you can't even remember how long some of those foods have been in there, then you're probably not alone. It's easy to open something and forget about it, but it's not as easy to know how long a certain food lasts. Kimchi, for example, is a Korean dish made from vegetables that are salted and then fermented (not pickled) in a brine. The store-bought version can last up to six months after opening — but that's only if it's properly stored.
The shelf life of opened kimchi varies vastly depending on how well it's cared for. If you follow all the proper steps, it could hit that six-month mark, but you should start checking for signs of spoilage after about three months. And if you don't store it well, you might see your kimchi go bad after just one month. Storage rules include properly sealing it, avoiding temperature fluctuations, and ensuring the vegetables aren't exposed to too much air.
Always keep kimchi in the refrigerator
Although kimchi is fermented in a brine that slows bacterial growth, you want to refrigerate it to ensure it stays high-quality for as long as possible. The absolute best temperature for storing kimchi is 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't take it out of the refrigerator and leave it on the counter for an extended period of time, because this temperature fluctuation will cause it to spoil sooner. While storing it in the fridge, keep it in an airtight container; air exposure could lead to increased bacteria growth. As the vegetables sit, ensure they are always fully covered by the brine and not exposed to air in the jar.
When you scoop your kimchi from the jar, never use a dirty utensil. This introduces bacteria into the brine, which could result in early spoilage. Although it is safe to eat kimchi past its expiration date, and it might last up to six months after opening if it's perfectly cared for, it's best to know how to check for spoilage. Look for mold or any changes in smell and flavor, which could indicate the veggies are too old.