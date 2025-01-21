How Long Does Store-Bought Kimchi Last After Opening?

If you've ever taken a good look at your refrigerator and realized you can't even remember how long some of those foods have been in there, then you're probably not alone. It's easy to open something and forget about it, but it's not as easy to know how long a certain food lasts. Kimchi, for example, is a Korean dish made from vegetables that are salted and then fermented (not pickled) in a brine. The store-bought version can last up to six months after opening — but that's only if it's properly stored.

The shelf life of opened kimchi varies vastly depending on how well it's cared for. If you follow all the proper steps, it could hit that six-month mark, but you should start checking for signs of spoilage after about three months. And if you don't store it well, you might see your kimchi go bad after just one month. Storage rules include properly sealing it, avoiding temperature fluctuations, and ensuring the vegetables aren't exposed to too much air.